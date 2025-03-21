Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after buying an additional 768,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,703,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,505,000 after buying an additional 355,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after buying an additional 856,007 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,362,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,360,000 after buying an additional 200,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,747,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,863,000 after buying an additional 203,126 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

CTVA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.