Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $222,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after buying an additional 151,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,666,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

