Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $315,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $164.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

