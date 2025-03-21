Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $1.41 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

