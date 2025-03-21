GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $10.05. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
GigCapital4 Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital4
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIG. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000.
About GigCapital4
GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
