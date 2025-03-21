Glenn Pountney Purchases 24,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$390.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Glenn Pountney purchased 27,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Glenn Pountney purchased 41,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,260.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Glenn Pountney purchased 52,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Glenn Pountney purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Glenn Pountney purchased 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,820.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 9.4 %

MRZ stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.62.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

