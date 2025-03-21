Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

GSL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $880.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $182.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novem Group purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 369,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 95,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

