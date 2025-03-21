Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 55 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36.

Institutional Trading of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.74% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

