Goodman Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.