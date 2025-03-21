Goodman Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

