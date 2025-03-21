Goodman Financial Corp Sells 2,355 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

