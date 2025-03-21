Goodman Financial Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

