Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 15,282 shares.The stock last traded at $948.37 and had previously closed at $938.85.

Graham Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Graham’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Graham by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Graham by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

