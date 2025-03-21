GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) CEO Darren Lampert Buys 82,639 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert bought 82,639 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,941.18. This represents a 5.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GrowGeneration Trading Up 0.8 %

GRWG opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

