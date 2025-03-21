Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,159 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $273.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

