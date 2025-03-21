Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,246,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,347,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,468 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $290,023,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $150,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $271.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

