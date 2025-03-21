Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $8.16 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $159.39 and a twelve month high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.93 and its 200 day moving average is $189.98.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

