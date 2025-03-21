Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) vs. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Financial Survey

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.52%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $122.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Hafnia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.9% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hafnia and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% MakeMyTrip 25.42% 11.46% 7.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hafnia and MakeMyTrip”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.87 billion 0.80 $793.28 million $1.51 3.01 MakeMyTrip $935.76 million 11.72 $216.80 million $1.84 54.28

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MakeMyTrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hafnia beats MakeMyTrip on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

