Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 421540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

HG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,594.43. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

