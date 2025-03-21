Harbour Investments Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

