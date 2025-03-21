Harbour Investments Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $42,249,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 62.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 773.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $35.90.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

