Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.