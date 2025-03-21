Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

