Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 400 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 341,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

