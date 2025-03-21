Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $455,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

