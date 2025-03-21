Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $61.16.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.