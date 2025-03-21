Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 385.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

