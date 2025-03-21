Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $817,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kyndryl by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $34.23 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

