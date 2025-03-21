Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,465,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 274,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

