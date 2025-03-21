Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 48 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,038,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $357.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

