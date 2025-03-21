HC Wainwright Comments on XOMA’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOMA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $21.06 on Friday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in XOMA by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in XOMA by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in XOMA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

