HC Wainwright Expects Lower Earnings for MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12).

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

