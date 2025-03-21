HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

PYXS opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.