HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for ACXP Earnings

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -1.71. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Insider Activity

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO David P. Luci acquired 49,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $49,753.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,432.58. This represents a 4.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Stories

