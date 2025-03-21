Head-To-Head Analysis: Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bridger Aerospace Group and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 10 11 0 2.45

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $88.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15% Fidelity National Information Services 14.54% 17.30% 8.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Fidelity National Information Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $84.14 million 0.98 -$77.36 million ($0.93) -1.65 Fidelity National Information Services $10.13 billion 3.89 $1.45 billion $2.61 28.53

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

