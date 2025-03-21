Head-To-Head Comparison: ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Eaton 15.25% 22.62% 11.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.36 -$11.76 million N/A N/A Eaton $24.88 billion 4.64 $3.79 billion $9.50 31.00

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Eaton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZOOZ Power and Eaton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50 Eaton 0 7 12 0 2.63

ZOOZ Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.40%. Eaton has a consensus target price of $357.68, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Eaton.

Risk and Volatility

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eaton beats ZOOZ Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

