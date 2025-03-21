HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.92.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

