Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.95. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Helix BioPharma Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.84.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on cancer drug development. The company develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. Its pipeline candidates are Tumor Defence Breaker L-DOS47, and, V-DOS47 among others.

