Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.34 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

