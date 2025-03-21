High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.59.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.
