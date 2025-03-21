High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Stock Price Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. 1,475,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
High Tide Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
High Tide Company Profile
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
