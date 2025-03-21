Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $4,353,755.46 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29.

On Friday, January 31st, Andrew Dudum sold 100,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Andrew Dudum sold 27,098 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $815,107.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40.

HIMS opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

