Holderness Investments Co. Buys 622 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,978,000 after purchasing an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after buying an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,168,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,434,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

