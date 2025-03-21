Holderness Investments Co. Buys 85 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $378.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.06.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

