Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.70 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Booking by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,589.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,792.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,689.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

