Holderness Investments Co. Sells 506 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.