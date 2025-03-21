Horizon Investments LLC Buys 6,197 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 908.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

