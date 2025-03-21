Horizon Investments LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after buying an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

