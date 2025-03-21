Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

