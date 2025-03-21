Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 322,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 230,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,802,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,384,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,569,000 after buying an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,088,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

