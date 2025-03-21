HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $205.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

